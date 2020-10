Written by scoopsnews on September 29, 2020 – 7:47 pm -

From the Blackwood Brothers Quartet :

Big John Hall has passed away. Please keep his family in prayer.

We at SGN Scoops are saddened to hear another legend has passed.

Please pray for the family.

