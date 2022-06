Poet Voices is pleased to announce the addition of KC Armstrong to the acclaimed quartet.

Legendary songwriter Phil Cross first introduced Southern Gospel to Phil Cross & Poet Voices in the early 1990s. Considered progressive for its time, fans quickly fell in love with this group and its unique presentation of the Gospel, which yielded an array of honors and five chart-topping songs, including Song of the Year for ‘I Am Redeemed.’ Poet Voices continues to raise the bar in all aspects of its music and production, striving to provide a fresh and exciting concert experience each and every time. Audiences can expect to hear a variety of hit songs from the quartet such as ‘Jesus Built A Bridge,’ and ‘One Holy Lamb,’ as well as songs from Cross’ pen made popular by other groups such as ‘Wedding Music,’ ‘When I Get Carried Away,’ and ‘Champion Of Love.’