Poet Voices is pleased to announce the addition of KC Armstrong to the acclaimed quartet.

The retired Sergeant First Class will be stepping into the bass role and audiences are quickly falling in love with his powerful, room-filling vocals. Not only does KC bring with him notable experience within Southern Gospel music, but he was also a member of the prestigious United States Air Force Singing Sergeants, and finished his military career with the United States Army Chorus. This opportunity has afforded him numerous distinguishments throughout the years, including performing for Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump. As part of these decorated groups, he was also honored to have performed for the funerals of Presidents Reagan, Ford, and Bush.