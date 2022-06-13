This Week on Gospel Music Today June 12 2022
The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today
for the week of June 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is Blended Heart, and Jean reviews new
recordings by The Sharps, Sounds of Victory, and Rhapsody Praise. An
article from Cross Country USA magazine is the subject of this week’s News
Notes and In the News are The Nelons, The Perrys, Absolutely Gospel and
SGM Radio. The show features exclusive concert video of The Craguns,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to
the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Classic
Melody Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.
Videos on the show this week are Larry and Daryl Petree and Blood Bought.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in
Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00
PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV
schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,
Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,
Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,
Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today
is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
http://www.gospelmusictoday.co
