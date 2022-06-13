This Week on Gospel Music Today June 12 2022

The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today

for the week of June 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Blended Heart, and Jean reviews new

recordings by The Sharps, Sounds of Victory, and Rhapsody Praise. An

article from Cross Country USA magazine is the subject of this week’s News

Notes and In the News are The Nelons, The Perrys, Absolutely Gospel and

SGM Radio. The show features exclusive concert video of The Craguns,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Classic

Melody Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

Videos on the show this week are Larry and Daryl Petree and Blood Bought.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00

PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV

schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,

Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,

Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,

Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today

is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m

