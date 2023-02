People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome “THE PRIMITIVE QUARTET”, from Hominy Valley in Chandler, NC on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00PM. The Primitive Quartet have traveled more than 50 years singing Bluegrass Gospel Music and announced they will be retiring in April 2023. This will be the final West Tennessee appearance on their farewell tour. Free admission. Love offering received. For more information, 731-727-8242 or www.ptcsavannah.com

