Purpose Releases New Single and Lyric Video

January 12, 2021

Russellville, Alabama – Chapel Valley Recording Artist, Purpose, is releasing a new lyric video and single.

Purpose officially began its ministry in July of 2011, and since its inception, the Lord has blessed Purpose by opening many doors, as well as expanding the group’s territory of travel. The members of Purpose consider themselves more than just a singing group, but they find themselves an evangelistic team. No matter what kind of stage they are on or no matter how many people are in the audience, the message of what the Lord has done does not change. The members (Byron Gann, Paula McDougle & Tim Williams) have all been singing and playing gospel music most all of their lives, and each has a passion for sharing the gospel through the ministry of Purpose.

Be listening for the group’s new single, “He Still Moves Mountains” which will be sent to radio this week. The song was written by Shane Roark (Chapel Valley) and will be promoted by Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media.

Check out the video below!

