REAL Southern Gospel Records Signs Fields of Grace

Nashville, TN REAL Southern Gospel Records announces the signing of popular Candler, NC based, mixed trio, Fields of Grace to their roster of artists. They will be joining the Williamsons, the REAL Southern Gospel Quartet, and the Inspirationals Quartet on the REAL Southern Gospel Records label.

Record label owner, Les Butler stated, “I have been blessed to work radio for Fields of Grace for a few years now. With each release, they get more traction on national radio. In recent days, radio has been telling me that Fields of Grace is the next big thing. You know what? They’re right! I am beyond excited to add them to the growing list of Real Southern Gospel Label artists! We are headed to the studio later this year and we are going to record an album that’s REAL. It will be REAL Southern Gospel and it will be filled with REAL songs; songs that matter and have the touch of God on them. I can’t wait!”

Fields of Grace manager, Joe Belcher added, “Over the last four years, under the prayerful and professional direction of Les Butler, we have seen God’s favor as we released music to radio. Fields of Grace has a love for songs that allow the Holy Spirit to move; REAL Southern Gospel shares the same passion. We are excited to join our ministries as we seek to reach the lost and exalt the church.”

Group member, Leslie Smith, also commented, “We are so happy to be partnering with Les Butler in our ministry. Les loves Southern Gospel Music. His vision for Real Southern Gospel endorses music that has that southern sound while also having that Holy Spirit touch. It’s a REAL honor to be part of Real Southern Gospel.”

Keep up with news and information on all things “REAL Southern Gospel,” including REAL Southern Gospel Records by visiting the REAL Southern Gospel website RealSouthernGospel

or Facebook page facebook.com/realsoutherngospel

To learn more about Fields of Grace, visit them online at fieldsofgracemusic.com

