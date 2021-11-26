Robb Tripp Recovery update
Day #15 Thanksgiving Eve. God is good all the time. I give God all the praise. Believing God for a Turn Around. Just like Hezekiah 15 more years!
Robb continues to breath longer & stronger. PTL.
He has been very alert today. Not many new changes other than that. No setbacks, all is well.
Every day I have been declaring today is turnaround day. This morning as I was decreeing that again, I felt like I should be the one to turn things around. So I decided I would start going online to pray for the sick. We did the first one earlier this evening. Thank you to everyone who joined in. Continue to pray.
I am going to turn this whole thing around against the devil.
I also consider Paul and Silas stuck in prison. When they began to praise the Lord everyone’s chains were loosed and the jailer got saved.
I am determined as people start being healed in this hospital through the power of prayer the devil will make sure We get out of here!!
As CRAZY as it seems. I plan to go on line with live Prayer Meetings from the hospital nightly. I will try to give a time daily.
Again we had a meal delivered by precious church family. Thank you so much. Many have donated online and coordinated through our church to feed us. There are just no words to tell you what a blessing it has been for our family. The Love of God.
To every Pastor, Prophet, Evangelist who keeps checking in on us….we so appreciate it. To every single person who text or inbox us, thank you so much. Your prayers are making the difference. Your encouragement means so much.
Saints, I am asking you to call in a Turn Around for us. Here is the Judy Jacob’s song, “Turn Around”. One of our favorites. Robb & I listen to this song in the car all the time. We shout every time….
Keep Praying
Robb Tripp Wake Up!
Robb Tripp shall live and not die.
Robb Tripp will show the American church that miracles still happen.
We shall Recover All!
Pastors Robb & Shanda Tripp