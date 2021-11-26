Robb Tripp Recovery update:

Day #15 Thanksgiving Eve. God is good all the time. I give God all the praise. Believing God for a Turn Around. Just like Hezekiah 15 more years!

He has been very alert today. Not many new changes other than that. No setbacks, all is well.

Every day I have been declaring today is turnaround day. This morning as I was decreeing that again, I felt like I should be the one to turn things around.So I decided I would start going online to prayfor the sick. We did the first one earlier this evening. Thank you to everyone who joined in. Continue to pray.

I am going to turn this whole thing around against the devil.

I also consider Paul and Silas stuck in prison. When they began to praise the Lord everyone’s chains were loosed and the jailer got saved.

I am determined as people start being healed in this hospital through the power of prayer the devil will make sure We get out of here!!

As CRAZY as it seems. I plan to go on line with live Prayer Meetings from the hospital nightly. I will try to give a time daily.