Sacred Harmony Now Booking for 2022-2023!

Their performance at the SGPA Promoters Breakfast was just a glimpse of their ministry. They will add something special to your concerts as they truly “Let their Light Shine” as one of the most sought after up and coming Trios in gospel music today! They are open to travel all across the country as well as outside of the country. Let’s coordinate dates for your upcoming events now! You can be assured that your audience will be excited and uplifted with their performance and want them back time and time again. Update your line ups with SACRED HARMONY and add a spark to your upcoming concerts.

For Booking Information, Contact: