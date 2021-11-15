Salt Fork Jubilee This Week

Salt Fork Jubilee will be this Friday Nov. 19th and Saturday Nov. 20th.

Friday’s concert begins at 7pm with Heir Born, Jason Woods Ministries, Candy Mayle & Whosoever Gospel Bluegrass

Saturday there are 2 concerts.

Saturday Showcase begins at Noon with Doc Roe & Sweet Harmonies, Michael Strange, Rose Woods, New Presence & The Honelightees Quartet

Saturday evening begins at 6pm with New Promise, Jason Woods, Generation Of Faith & Heir Born

Free will offering will be received each service

Salt Fork Lodge is providing discount room/cabin rates for any attendees of the Jubilee. Rooms are $75/night cabins are $180/night

Salt Fork, which is the largest state park in Ohio is located near Cambridge, OH and is just about 30 mins south of the Ohio Amish Country.

No social distancing or masks required by the Lodge.