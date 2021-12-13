SGM Radio is excited to announce the partnership of “The Morning Show” with Mike Lindell and My Pillow.

Show host Natalie Duncan Emmons reveals her passion for the product. “I’ve been promoting My Pillow products just on my snap chat for over a year without a sponsorship! I am extremely passionate about anything “My Pillow”. I sleep on the Giza sheets, sleep on the pillows, use the towels, sleepwear, all of it! They are phenomenal products and Mike Lindell is a true patriot. I have the utmost respect for Mr Lindell. What an honor to represent him on the show.” Show host Natalie Duncan Emmons reveals her passion for the product. “I’ve been promoting My Pillow products just on my snap chat for over a year without a sponsorship! I am extremely passionate about anything “My Pillow”. I sleep on the Giza sheets, sleep on the pillows, use the towels, sleepwear, all of it! They are phenomenal products and Mike Lindell is a true patriot. I have the utmost respect for Mr Lindell. What an honor to represent him on the show.”

Lindell is not only CEO and founder of My Pillow Company, he has proven to be a leader who stands unabashed about his Christian beliefs. Lindell recently revealed that he puts a Bible verse in every My Pillow shipment. We are delighted to partner with My Pillow to help spread the message of Christ.

You can already support The Morning Show by supporting My Pillow. Use the Promo Code “NATALIE” to receive the best discount available and to support Southern Gospel music. You can also call

1-800-658-8515 which is our direct line to My Pillow. Use that number for amazing discounts! It’s not too late to order Christmas gifts! But hurry! Not much time left!

Thank you to Mike Lindell and My Pillow for supporting Southern Gospel Music.

The Morning Show is coming soon to SGM Radio