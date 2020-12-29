SGN SCOOPS DJ Spotlight December 2020- Randall Hamm

Written by scoopsnews on December 29, 2020 – 7:28 am -

Hope you checked out the DJ Spotlight on Randall Hamm in the December edition of SGN SCOOPS.

The Sunday Morning Gospel Show began in April 1983. It was one of the very first programs on WFLQ in French Lick, Indiana as part of the their Sunday morning programming.

Randall Hamm became the host of the show in 1995. SGN Scoops Magazine is shining the DJ Spotlight on Randall this month.

Check out what Randall had to say.

Read the magazine below.

Read the latest edition of SGN Scoops Magazine online online HERE

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE

Find SGN Scoops Magazine On Facebook HERE.

You can download the latest edition of SGN Scoops Magazine HERE

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related