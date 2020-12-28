Gospel Greats host Paul Heil called home

Written by Staff on December 28, 2020 – 9:45 am -

All of us at SGNScoops are saddened at the news of the passing of beloved gospel music icon Paul Heil who passed

away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Paul leaves behind his sweet wife of 38 years, Sheila, also known and loved by all who met her. Please pray for Sheila, their two sons, Jason and Andrew, their wives and children, and all the Heil family as they grieve the loss of their husband and father.

Paul Heil talked about his life and work of 40 years with Rob Patz in the March 2020 issue of SGNScoops. He talked of interviewing music legends JD Sumner, Kenny Hinson, and George Younce, among others. Paul has been an inspiration and role model for many, as his love for Jesus and desire to share the gospel was a beautiful, shining light.

Sheila and Paul Heil and their grandchildren

Please pray for Sheila and for the family and friends of Paul Heil at this difficult time.

