Southern Gospel Weekend Adds Folenius As Featured Artist

Folenius is a Christian music group comprised of gospel music veterans David Folenius, his wife, Lisa, and Wayne Morphis. Based out of Seminole, Oklahoma, Folenius travels throughout the United States and abroad, sharing the Gospel message and encouraging believers through their uplifting music and inspiring testimony.

The primary mission of Folenius is to be led and used by the Holy Spirit. By doing so it is our prayer to see souls saved, Christians encouraged, and Jesus Christ exalted as King of Kings, and Lord of Lords! We will use our God given gifts and talents to gain the trust and hold the attention of the listener long enough to convey a very important message, the message of the Gospel.

Vonda Armstrong, owner of the event, states, “I can’t wait for the people in Oxford, Alabama to hear this group and become familiar with their ministry.”

Come join us in Oxford, Alabama ,March 10th-12th, 2022 for Southern Gospel Weekend.

