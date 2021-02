Greg Sullivan from Holden, Louisiana has been singing over 25 years and he loves what he does.

Greg doesn’t take lightly the calling God has placed on his life.

We are excited to Welcome Greg to Southern Gospel Weekend 2021.

March 18th thru 20th, 2021 at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.

Here is a complete lineup of the event.

