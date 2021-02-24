Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes Josh & Ashley Franks

JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS host the JOSH & ASHLEY SHOW on WATC TV-57 each week in Atlanta.

Josh is the Pastor at People’e Tabernacle Church in Savannah, Tennessee.

As you can see, this is one quite busy but blessed family. If you have never heard JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS, get ready to be moved by some anointed and exciting music and ministry.

Welcome Josh and Ashley Franks to Southern Gospel Weekend, 2021.

March 18th thru 20th at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892.

