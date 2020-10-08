The Bledsoes Win 2020 Favorite Christian Music Group Award

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 8, 2020 – 1:05 pm -

Mt. Airy, NC – 65 South recording artist, The Bledsoes were recently presented with the prestigious Favorite Christian Music Group Award by The Good News Journal. Readers of the journal, which covers a multi-county area across North Carolina and Virginia, selected the group to receive this year’s honor.

The Good News Journal, which has a circulation of approximately 25,000, has been presenting the Favorite Awards for over 25 years, which includes categories such as Favorite Pastor, Church, and Restaurant, just to name a few.

Rodney Bledsoe, owner and manger of The Bledsoes, stated, “It is truly an honor and privilege to receive The Good News Journal’s Favorite Christian Music Group award for 2020. For years I remember picking up a copy and enjoying it from cover to cover, so to be included in this year’s award line-up of favorites is a wonderful blessing. Our ministry has been heard and received all over the country so to have been chosen by readers in our home area, we are truly grateful and humbled. We wish to thank each and every one of you who thought enough of The Bledsoes to choose us as your favorite Christian group. We desire your prayers as we continue to fulfill our calling.”

The Bledsoes’ new single, Somebody’s Praying For Me, from the project Renewed, is at Southern Gospel radio now.

