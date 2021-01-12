The Deeper Things Of God…by BJ Jenkins

Written by scoopsnews on January 12, 2021 – 12:52 pm -

When I asked the students in my Sunday school class if they could tell me what the Fruit of the Spirit was, not a single one of them knew the correct answer. Well, one thing we did find out, it’s NOT a Coconut!

Actually, the Fruit of the Spirit is not a fruit at all but something that can grow in you even when you’re small. This special fruit is something that you cannot grow or buy, or even make it on your own no matter how you try. So, WHAT is the Fruit of the Spirit, and HOW does it grow?

The Bible says, “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” Galatians 5:22-23

Ok, so we know the names of them…. But how much do we really know about the Fruits of the Spirit? Are they really all that important? Where do they come from? Can just anyone have the Fruit of the Spirit? Let’s look at what the Bible says about them.

First, FRUIT IS IMPORTANT! Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit…and so proves to be my disciples.” John 15:8

When you bear good fruit, it proves you have been Born Again. Jesus Himself said that it was ALL about the fruit. He said everyone will produce some kind of fruit in their lives. (good or bad) The ones that produce the good fruit belong to Him. The ones that produce the bad fruit do NOT belong to Him and will be cast in the fire. (hell)

SO, WHAT MAKES THE GOOD FRUIT GROW?

Good fruit begins to grow when you are Born Again. The Holy Spirit Himself comes and lives inside of your heart. He starts out like a tiny seed. Then, as you water and fertilize Him, He grows larger and larger. It won’t be long before He starts to bloom and begin to grow fruit. This fruit may be small at first, but it will keep growing until it’s beautiful, tasty, and ready to share with others. How do you fertilize Him, you ask? The best way to fertilize Him is to spend time talking with Him, to praise and worship Him, to learn about Him, to listen to Him, and to always obey God’s Word.

WHAT IS BAD FRUIT?

Bad fruit would be the opposite of good fruit. This would include hate, sadness, worrying, a bad temper, being mean to others, doing bad things or breaking the law, lying and not keeping promises, being rough and rowdy, and having no self-control. When you see someone who acts this way all of the time, the Bible says, they are not followers of the Lord Jesus, and they are not going to Heaven.

So, if you want to know who is REALLY a follower of Jesus today, just look for their fruit, because the FRUIT NEVER LIES!

Note to Parents: Teach the deeper things of Jesus. They’re not too young to start, for their childlike faith will open the windows of their heart.

BJ Jenkins

