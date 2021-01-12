Chronicle Announces New Lyric Video and Release to Radio

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 12, 2021 – 10:12 am -

Denham Springs, LA SGN Scoops 2020 Duo of the Year, Chronicle, has announced the release of their next radio single, Old Rugged Cross, as well as an accompanying lyric video.

The beloved husband and wife team, Tim and Missy Kinchen, have chosen to record one of the most well-known hymns of any generation. They have skillfully reimagined the classic Old Rugged Cross with their signature powerhouse vocals and harmonies, as well as Tim’s award-winning saxophone stylings, giving the hymn a fresh new sound and flavor without taking away from its timeless beauty.

Already making a splash on the radio charts with their current single, City of Gold, they continue to amaze with this fresh new release of a beloved old song. Not letting the current Pandemic keep them away from their calling, they are also working with one of Nashville’s finest producers, Les Butler, on a new project that is scheduled to be completed early this year.

Of this newest radio release and lyric video, Tim says “Sometimes we just need to be reminded of the timeless promises of God. Can there be anything more important during this uncertain time, than to bring to mind the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross? That message has never been better articulated than in the lyrics and music of this wonderful old hymn. We hope our version of Old Rugged Cross blesses you and brings you back to a simpler time in your life.”

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/L36vMvG5psQ

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related