The Gatlin Brothers to Perform on Saturday Night Opry

Nashville, Tenn. — Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers will be continuing the tradition at the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, January 30, and fans around the world can tune-in while the show is livestreamed and broadcast on-air. This Saturday evening marks the Opry’s 4,961st live broadcast.

The Gatlin Brothers, who have been Opry members for nearly 45 years, are thrilled to bring their signature harmonies to those in attendance, as well as audiences tuned-in across the globe.

“Well, livestreaming the Opry is not the same as being there in-person but it’s the next best thing,” says Larry. “So please come join us!”

The performance lineup will also include Maddie & Tae, Gary Mule Deer, Jerrod Niemann, Connie Smith, and Riders in the Sky. A limited number of in-person tickets are available for purchase at opry.com.

The livestream is set to begin at 9:00 p.m./ET on the Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as the live broadcast on Circle Network. Fans can also tune-in for the full radio broadcast from 8:00-10:00 p.m./ET at wsmradio.com.