The Kingsmen’s “Church Of The Great I Am” goes No. 1 on SGN Scoops chart

Arden, North Carolina — The Kingsmen’s “Church Of The Great I Am” from their album, More To The Story, is No. 1 on this month’s SGN Scoops chart.

“We are thrilled that listeners are still loving our musical after 65 years and it’s because of them that we are celebrating this No. 1 song,” says the Kingsmen’s Chris Jenkins. “We don’t take this honor lightly because so many of our friends are releasing great music these days. We want to especially thank Billy Blackwood, Kenna Turner West, and Jason Cox for trusting us with your song. You’re a huge part of the Kingsmen ministry.”

“Church Of The Great I Am” talks about the community found in faith, saying, “I’m part of the church of the great I am / Washed in the blood of the risen lamb / With a home that’s waiting in the promised land / I’m part of the church of the great I am / Part of the church of the great I am.”

It’s the third song from More To The Story — an album that’s classic, powerful, and filled with the gospel spirit — to be in the top 5 of the SGN Scoops chart, following “When The Old, Old Story Was New” and “These Are The Days.”

Listen to “Church Of The Great I Am”— and the rest of More To The Story — HERE.

