The Mark Dubbeld Family Drop New Concept Music Video “Church By The Cotton Field”.

(Nashville, TN January 15, 2020)

The Mark Dubbeld Family and Godsey Media came together to produce the groups new concept video called “Church By The Cotton Field”. The video will debut exclusively via Facebook & YouTube Premiere on Saturday January 16, 2021 at 7pm EST.

https://youtu.be/mNEYJOaYmmM

The video is a true story of a pastor who felt compelled to follow the call of God to area in southern Georgia called Scuffletown. It was an area that was wicked and needed Jesus. A church by the name of Martha Memorial was formed and to this day carry’s the love of Christ to this community. Transformation took place because a pastor and some people of God prayed and shared the gospel message.

The song was written by Janene Dubbeld after learning the story and seeing what God had done through the lives of the believers in Christ. The song simply states, “I found Jesus, I found Jesus in a Church By The Cotton Field.”

Mark Dubbeld, Lead singer for the family says “We trust this song and concept video encourages every believer that they can make a difference in their communities and see restoration and revival. We are grateful for our friends in Bristol, Ga joining with us to share this impactful concept video with the world.”

The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message. They have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry, Elena, Channing, and Britton. It is their desire to give glory to God, as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

For More Information visit their Website www.markdubbeldfamily.com

