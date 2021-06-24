FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Mark Dubbeld Family Drop New Lyric

Video “Things Are Gonna Change

Someday”

(Nashville, TN June 24, 2021)

The Mark Dubbeld Family drop New Lyric Video from Song Garden Music Group called

“Things Are Gonna Change Someday”. The song is a bright, happy, and upbeat feeling

song to lift your soul. Janene Dubbeld mother of the family group says “The song simply

is a song of encouragement that today is not forever. We have so much to look forward

to! Keep your eyes on Jesus.”

Mark Dubbeld, owner of the family group. “Says You have got to watch to the very end

of the video… It will make you feel so happy!”

Watch Video Here

The Mark Dubbeld Family are returning to a full and busy schedule and look forward to

seeing you in 2021 concert in a city near you.

About

The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message. They have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry, Elena, Channing, and Britton. It is their desire to give glory to God, as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

For Booking more Information visit their Website www.markdubbeldfamily.com

The Mark Dubbeld Family on Facebook. Follow on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter!

Song Garden Music Group

www.songgardenmusicgroup.com

Hey Y’all Media

www.heyyallmedia.com