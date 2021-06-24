The Mark Dubbeld Family Drop New Lyric Video “Things Are Gonna Change Someday”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Mark Dubbeld Family Drop New Lyric
Video “Things Are Gonna Change
Someday”
(Nashville, TN June 24, 2021)
The Mark Dubbeld Family drop New Lyric Video from Song Garden Music Group called
“Things Are Gonna Change Someday”. The song is a bright, happy, and upbeat feeling
song to lift your soul. Janene Dubbeld mother of the family group says “The song simply
is a song of encouragement that today is not forever. We have so much to look forward
to! Keep your eyes on Jesus.”
Mark Dubbeld, owner of the family group. “Says You have got to watch to the very end
of the video… It will make you feel so happy!”
Watch Video Here
The Mark Dubbeld Family are returning to a full and busy schedule and look forward to
seeing you in 2021 concert in a city near you.
About
The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message. They have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry, Elena, Channing, and Britton. It is their desire to give glory to God, as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.
For Booking more Information visit their Website www.markdubbeldfamily.com
The Mark Dubbeld Family on Facebook. Follow on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter!
Song Garden Music Group
www.songgardenmusicgroup.com
Hey Y’all Media
www.heyyallmedia.com