This Coming Saturday Night! YOU are invited…..

You are invited to The Bibletones 49th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, June 26th at Campground Baptist church in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Here is a complete schedule of artists, times and location.

Hope you can celebrate with the Bibletones on this milestone in their ministry. “We are expecting to have a great night of worship and praise with Hopes Journey, Josh and Ashley Franks, and The Kingsmen, states group manager Jack Armstrong.”

Doors open at 5:00 pm.
$15 Donation at the door……

 

 

 