The Mark Dubbeld Family Premiere New Lyric Video, ‘Christmas Is Here & Sweet Redemption Tune’

Nashville, TN (December 14, 2020)

The Mark Dubbeld Family release today the group’s latest lyric video, “Christmas Is Here & Sweet Redemption Tune” through YouTube & Facebook.

The Introduction song ”Christmas Is Here” and then “Sweet Remdemption Tune” was co-written by Elena Dubbeld and Janene Dubbeld. This is from the group’s new Christmas EP project ‘Christmas Is Here’ and produced by the Multi Award Winning Artist and Ochestrator Trey Ivey. This song has a Classic Christmas Introduction that takes you to the heart of Christmas which is Jesus and then includes a joyful and happy song of “Sweet Redemption Tune” – You Gotta Hear It! You Gotta Sing It Too!!!! states Mark Dubbeld lead vocalist and the groups owner.

Elena Dubbeld, Soprano of the family group says “she is excited to have her very own first cut on the new Christmas 5 song Ep project” We give this lyric video to you and your family as a gift this Christmas season. Now you can share this blessing of music other.

Watch the video HERE.