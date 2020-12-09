Beyond the Song: Christmas with Chris Golden

Written by Staff on December 9, 2020 – 1:26 pm -

In this edition of Beyond the Song, I want to share Chris Golden’s Christmas song called, “Santa’s Prayer.” I reached out to Chris to find out about this song and what Christmas is like at his place. What is it like, spending the most wonderful time of the year at the Golden’s? Find out as Chris and I chat about “Santa’s Prayer.”

Jantina Baksteen: You have an amazing song on radio this Christmas season, called “Santa’s Prayer.” Will you share with SGNScoops how this song came to you?

Chris Golden: I played drums for Restless Heart for about five months and during their Christmas tour. It was my favorite song we did on the Christmas Tour. I later found out my friend Aaron Boswell had written it over 25 years ago. I am a fan of his writing and knew I wanted to record my own version. I think it is a classic in the making.

JB: What is the message of this song?

CG: Santa talks to Jesus (we are all Santa) and says “I am just a pawn…you were born a king…and the greatest gift they will ever receive is the love that brings Santa to his knees.”

JB: How do you dress up for this season?

CG: About like I always do. But a little extra! Time to bring out the velvet, gold and red scarves, 3/4 coat, sparkles and boots.

JB: What is your personal Santa’s prayer, and what is your prayer for the world, especially in this time of sadness because of the crisis that holds the world in its grip?

CG: Have mercy on us Lord, bless our loved ones, keep them from danger, let you angels watch over us, guide us, guard us, forgive us; and when life is over, give us all a home in heaven without the loss of one.

JB: How can we receive the greatest gift ?

CG: It is given freely, all we have to do is humble ourselves and ask for it.

JB: What is your greatest memory of Christmas?

CG: Too many great memories. My childhood: Going home to south Alabama, visiting my cousins, sleeping on the floor, eating too much, trying Aunt Rowena’s eggnog, playing and singing at every get together.

As a grown up: My three children running downstairs to see what was waiting. Laughter, music.

JB: What was it like to have your dad featured in the video of that song?

CG: Dad is a natural and I am blessed to still have my father. He is a natural and it was a real blessing to have him be a major part of the video.

JB: Do you have a personal wish for this 2020 Christmas?

CG: That all my family and friends have good health.

JB: As we look towards 2021, what will we see coming from you?

CG: More videos, maybe a series. I will do select road dates, and continue to produce other artists. I have also been working on a project with my family…my father, brothers, and children.. we have recorded 31 songs with Ben Isaacs and Michael Sykes producing, and already have six documentary-style videos in the can, of the making of the album with three generations of Goldens.

JB: What does a tender ‘Tennessee Christmas’ look like at your home?

CG: Traditions, family! Traditions: Gumbo on Christmas Eve, read the Bible story in Luke 2, play music and sing with the kids, ride through the neighborhood Christmas Eve and ring my sleigh bells around midnight. You can hear them a half mile away. It brings me joy. It’s a wonderful life!

We hope all of our readers have enjoyed this glimpse into a Golden Christmas, and that you will enjoy this song by Chris Golden, entitled “Santa’s Prayer.”

Thanks so much, Chris, for this wonderful song, and for sharing your family traditions with SGNScoops. We wish you and yours a wonderful Christmas, and God’s blessings for 2021 and all the new plans you’re working on.

By Jantina Baksteen

