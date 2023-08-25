The Mark Dubbeld Family Release New Single “Soldier On” to Radio and Video to YouTube Channel.

The Mark Dubbeld Family release their new single “Soldier On” written by Dixie Phillips and Regi Stone. The song, produced by award winning producer Barry Weeks is an encouraging ballad that will lift the hearts of those who are weary from the battles of life and spiritual warfare.

Mark Dubbeld states, “We received this song in late 2022, but in 2023 we have lived this song. Our ministry has faced unreal circumstances of personal health injuries and on February 10, we had an accident when oversized semi sideswiped us in the bus and almost took us out. We are grateful to be alive!”

The reviews from DJ’s and concert friends have been amazing! Playing this last week on the “Gospel Greats” program Rodney Baucom says, “Great Song!” Scott Peek of KNMG radio states, “Loving your new song, my friend,” and many others are adding the single.

Find & Request the single “Soldier On” now on Southern Gospel Radio and The Mark Dubbeld Family Official YouTube Page https://youtu.be/zxF1vpLFO-k

Heritage Communications & Jeff O’Neil will be handing radio promotion to media outlets for “Soldier On”

About

The Mark Dubbeld Family is a ministry reaching all generations with anointing, blessing, and eternal impact.

Becoming one of America’s Admired & Favorite New Artist in the Singing News Fan Awards in 2022 and 2023.

For More Information visit their Website www.markdubbeldfamily.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

