The Talleys’ “Orphans Of God” (Live) shares a message of reassurance

Arden, North Carolina — When The Talleys selected the songs for their latest series of releases, Messages To Treasure: A Live Anthology, they chose ones that have ministered to countless people over their years of performing with the hope of reminding listeners of the continuing power of Christ. The latest, “Orphans Of God” — first released on 2006’s Rise Above — fits that purpose with its message of hope and reassurance.

On this live version, Lauren Talley opens the song by saying, “No matter where you may have been in your life or what you may have done, there’s a Father in heaven waiting with open arms for you to come home to Him.”

What follows is a moving performance, reminding those that feel unwanted, unworthy or weary that there is a place for them and that “If such a thing as grace exists / Then grace was made for lives like this.”

“This song has probably touched and ministered to more hurting, lonely people than any song The Talleys sang during our career,” says Roger Talley. “The title and hook line — ‘There are no Orphans of God’ — paints a picture of our Heavenly Father as one who will ALWAYS be there in our time of need. If you feel that no one loves you, listen to this reassuring song of comfort and let it soothe your troubled mind and soul.”

Listen to “Orphans Of God” (Live) HERE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

