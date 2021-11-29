THE TODD STARNES SHOW WELCOMES THE ERWINS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Acclaimed StowTown recording artists The Erwins were recently featured on the nationally-syndicated Todd Starnes Show. A former Fox News anchor and an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and radio commentator, Starnes chatted with The Erwins about several career milestones, including the group’s 2021 GRAMMY® nomination for their seasonal set, What Christmas Really Means. Along with The Erwins, Starnes’ guests for the day included U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.



Siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin joined Starnes at Memphis’ KWAM Radio, flagship station of the Todd Starnes Show. In addition to covering breaking news, the caller-driven program—airing daily on 70 affiliates around the country—weaves Starnes’ unique down-home humor with interviews featuring major newsmakers, entertainers and political leaders.

