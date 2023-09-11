This Week on Gospel Music Today

The Original Dove Brothers are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of September 10. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is New Destiny Quartet, and Jean
reviews new a recording by Dennis Jolly. An article from Christian Voice
magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is
Dustin and Sabrina Jenkins, Gloryway, Bryan Elliott and Cross Anchored.
The show features a music video from Redeemed Quartet, exclusive concert
video of Divine 3, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Toccoa, GA,
and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of
The Anchormen, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Nashville, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.