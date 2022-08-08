This Week on Gospel Music Today August 8 2022

Charlie Griffin is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of August

7. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is The Royalheirs, and Jean reviews new recordings by Cross

Anchored and John Darin Rowsey. An article from Cross Country USA magazine

is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Duane Rizzo,

Jimmy Reno, Oak Ridge Boys and Fields of Grace. The show features

exclusive concert video of The Pylant Family, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Chattanooga, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of The Lesters, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK. A music video by Reborn is also on

the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com