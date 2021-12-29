This Week on Gospel Music Today December 26
Les Butler is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of December 26.
Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The
Feature Group is The Millers, and Jean reviews new recordings by The
Barber Family and The Nelons. An article from Christian Voice magazine is
the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Jonathan Wilburn,
SGN Radio, the Booth Brothers and Janene Dubbeld. The show features
exclusive concert video of Sacred Calling, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of Heartfelt Quartet, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Fort Mill, SC. A new music video is out this
week by Mark Bishop.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co