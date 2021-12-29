This Week on Gospel Music Today December 26

Les Butler is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of December 26.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is The Millers, and Jean reviews new recordings by The

Barber Family and The Nelons. An article from Christian Voice magazine is

the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Jonathan Wilburn,

SGN Radio, the Booth Brothers and Janene Dubbeld. The show features

exclusive concert video of Sacred Calling, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of Heartfelt Quartet, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Fort Mill, SC. A new music video is out this

week by Mark Bishop.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m