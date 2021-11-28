This Week on Gospel Music Today For November 28
The members of Avenue Trio are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of November 28. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is The Shirah Brothers, and Jean
reviews new recordings by Chronicle and Kim Hopper. An article from
Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the
News is 11th Hour, the Old Paths, Johnny Minick, Avenue Trio and Gloryway
Quartet. The show features exclusive concert video of The Original Dove
Brothers Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN,
and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of
Gold City, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK. A new
music video by Jessica Ingram is also on the show this week.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co