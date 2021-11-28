This Week on Gospel Music Today For November 28

The members of Avenue Trio are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of November 28. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is The Shirah Brothers, and Jean

reviews new recordings by Chronicle and Kim Hopper. An article from

Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the

News is 11th Hour, the Old Paths, Johnny Minick, Avenue Trio and Gloryway

Quartet. The show features exclusive concert video of The Original Dove

Brothers Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN,

and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of

Gold City, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK. A new

music video by Jessica Ingram is also on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m