This Week on Gospel Music Today January 14 2024

The members of Karen Peck and New River are the guests on Gospel Music

Today for the week of January 14. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel

news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Ball Family Quartet,

and Jean reviews new recordings by The Runnels and By Faith. An article

from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In

the News is the Memphis Quartet Show, Gospel Music Festival and the

National Quartet Convention (NQC). The show features a music video from

Carolina The Band, exclusive concert video of The Gospel Harmony Boys,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Bibletones,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com

