This Week on Gospel Music Today – March 12 2023

Phil Cross and K. C. Armstrong of Poet Voices are the guests on Gospel

Music Today for the week of March 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern

gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Shadrix Trio,

and Jean reviews new recordings by Woody Wright, Glorybound, and The

Craguns. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this

week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Poet

Voices, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a

visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The

Bibletones, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Oxford, AL.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

