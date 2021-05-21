Two-Time GRAMMY® Winner, Jason Crabb, to Perform National Anthem at 86th Running of Carolina Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2021) – Organizers of the Carolina Cup – presented by Mullikin Law Firm – have announced that two-time GRAMMY award winner, Jason Crabb, will perform the National Anthem at the 86th Running of the Carolina Cup. The annual steeplechase horse race will be held on May 22, 2021, in Camden, SC at Springdale Racecourse.

“The Carolina Cup is honored to have award winning Christian vocalist Jason Crabb join us for our opening ceremonies at the largest family outdoor event in South Carolina to sing the National Anthem,” states Toby Edwards, Executive Director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association.” He will join our County Baptist Association – who will deliver the invocation – and tens of thousands of South Carolinians for a great day of Steeplechase Racing and family fun.”

The race – originally slated to be held in 2020 – was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event typically draws over 70,000 fans from throughout the Southeast.

The six-race program consists of five over hurdles and a training flat contest, with $100,000 in total purses.

The meet is a South Carolina tradition and premier social event in the state. This year’s renewal will accommodate fans, include a vendor village of shops, activities like stick-pony races, and more. Post time is 1 PM, and gates open at 9 AM.

Tickets and more information are available at www.carolinacup.org

Jason Crabb is currently touring in support of his new Red Street Records single, “Just As I Am.” The single is inspiring audiences and has been well-received at Christian radio. More information is available at www.jasoncrabb.com