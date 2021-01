Written by scoopsnews on January 25, 2021 – 8:13 am -

From Jennifer Peace :

At 12am last night we rushed Jeremy to the ER 45 minutes away after losing the left side of his body. He was given TPA to reverse the stroke and is currently waiting for a bed in ICU. Please pray for complete healing in Jesus name!

Please join us at SGN SCOOPS in praying for this sweet family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Urgent Prayer Request for Jeremy Peace

Tags: Jeremy Peace Posted in announcements