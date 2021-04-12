VILLINES TRIO NOMINATED FOR ARKANSAS CMA AWARD AND ADDED TO PERFORMANCE ROSTER.

The Villines Trio have been added to the list of performers for the Arkansas Country Music Awards on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. They have been asked to sing their new Southern Gospel Radio Single, “Titanic”, at the awards show.

The Trio has also been nominated for Inspirational Artist of The Year. The group’s producer,Tammy Dunaway, stated: “These kids are so much more than just an artist we helped out with a recording. They are family to us and we could not be more proud to see them grow and expand their borders in music ministry. We will be cheering them on!”

The group has been singing gospel music across the United States as a trio for seven years. This young family makes their home in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas. The group consist of brother and sister Landon Villines and Emmy Villines Smith, along with cousin, Hannah Villines. They are rooted and grounded in music as most of their family and extended family all sing and play instruments, which included the late country music legend Merle Haggard.

The Villines Trio joins Arkansas native Billy Dean as well as other artists from the state

which will be performing at the awards show.