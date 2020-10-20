We Need Revival

Rob Patz Publisher Of SGN Scoops: An Email To Our Subscribers

As I sit here writing this email to you, I look at the mess that our world is currently in and realize that the words my father used to say, “revival is the only thing that will change the world” rings so true today.

As a pastor’s kid, that was instilled within me, and I want more than anything to be a part of a revival fire that sweeps over this country. It is something we desperately need.

That is why I’m excited to announce a new event for Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, March 24-27, 2021, called Creekside Revival. It will be four days of preaching, prayer, and praise.

I would love for you to join us March 24-27, 2021, at the Evergreen Smoky Mountain Convention Center. For hotel reservations or VIP passes, please call me at 360-933-0741 or email me at rob@sgnscoops.com