Weekend Word…….Dear Momma

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, a day to honor our Mothers. February 10th, my Mom left this world and went to be with Jesus. She was 87 years older and was so special to our family.

This is the first Mother’s Day without her.

I wrote her a letter recently and it turned out to be a song.

I want to share it with each of you today.

Whether your Mom is here or in Heaven, celebrate the life she gave you this weekend. Let’s remember the good times!

And let me challenge you. If your Mom is still here, write her a letter. Tell her what she means to you.

It will mean the world to her today and one day you will cherish it forever!

I was blessed to have my daughter, Ashley Franks and granddaughter, Priscilla sing with me on the song. Three generations singing about the Fourth…..

Love you all!

Vonda