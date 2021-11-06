Weekend Word- Divine Appointments

John 4:28-29

28 The woman then left her waterpot, and went her way into the city, and saith to the men,

29 Come, see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is not this the Christ?

As a child I went to the altar during revival service one night. I repeated after the man that was there to greet me and later was baptized. I had been in church most of my life. But later on, as an adult, something happened!

It was a typical Sunday morning. The preacher began to preach a message I had heard before. It was the one I heard that same night as a young girl in revival. When the invitation came and I began to pray these words, “Lord if there is one that don’t know you, I pray that today would be there special day.” That’s when the Lord spoke to my heart.

He said , “It’s You.” That day was a divine appointment made just for me. Something happened that day. It was something beautiful. I felt Love. The real kind. The kind that that covered every wound from a young girl to a young woman’s heart. I couldn’t wait to tell my friends and family.

In the verse above, we find another woman who was wounded. Jesus meets her at noon-time at the well and asks her for a drink of water. He knew about her wounds and He showed her real love. That was her divine appointment.

I love what she did. She didn’t wait to share her story! And…. Lives were changed.

When we share our story, parts of it will resonate with hearts that long for the same thing.

Are you sharing your story? Perhaps this day God may give you an opportunity.

Have a blessed weekend!

Until next week…… Bye Ya’ll!

Vonda