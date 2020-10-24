Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on October 24, 2020 – 7:32 am -

Happy Saturday Morning!

Trusting you all had a great week. If you woke up this morning, you are blessed, amen?

I love making things. My grandmother taught me to crochet, bake, quilt, and make ceramics when I was a young girl. I love to stay at her house. She let me be “me”.

My grandmother’s name was Mary Geneva, but everyone called her “SHINE.” My Paw Paw told me that was because when she walked in a room everything lit up! Lol I didn’t realise when he told me, just how sweet and true that was.

I hope I got just a little of that from her. I always want to “Shine for Jesus.”

Not much has changed in me since then, I still love to make things. I broke one of my Mother’s plates a few weeks ago and from that, I decided to try my hand at making Broken China jewelry. Oh, the memories.

And then I heard Michael Robert’s song, Broken China again. This time I really heard it and it spoke volumes to me. Broken things can be made into beautiful things.

Do you have a story? Are you telling it?

Im so glad that the Broken China Mender…… amended ME!

