Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Happy Saturday Everyone! I pray you had a great week. This past week has been a whirlwind for me. A dental appointment consisting of a root canal , the news that my 87 yr old Mom tested positive to Covid, and then another phone call we were not prepared to get that Momma was declining fast regardless. I knew this, but hearing it was so hard.

I have been an emotional wreck. I had to cancel my radio show for Friday morning. Why? Because I couldn’t do it! I found myself in a place where I couldn’t fight back the tears and make myself be happy for 2 hours. We are living in a time of uncertainty and my stress level seems more overwhelming lately. A friend told me I needed medicine and I thank God there are medicines to help people, but I decided to turn to the scriptures and ask God to help me instead.

I like to open my Bible and just start reading. You may think that’s silly, but I believe God can allow me to open it right where I need it most. I know I opened to exactly what I needed yesterday morning when I felt so defeated. The book of James was my medicine and it just might be yours too.

James 1:2-4

Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish it’s work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.

He never promised us that it would always be easy. But He promised He would never leave.

Sometimes, we just have to be quiet and let Him speak. He spoke to me!

The best part of having Jesus in your heart is that He is always guiding you. Let his words hide in your heart. This morning, the load feels a little lighter and my day seems a little brighter.

I love you all and I love Jesus! In my heart, I am the least but to Him, I matter and you do too!

Thank you for whispering my Mom’s name to the Lord. And thank you for all the emails, texts, and messages. My family appreciates it more than you know.

I know God can heal our Mom. And I also know that she is a winner either way!

V