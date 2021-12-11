Weekend Word with Vonda Armstrong

Woke up with the news that James Easter had passed early this morning. James was a true man of God that loved to share Christ wherever he was, in any setting.

I first heard James Easter share his testimony at his little music store in Mt. Airy, North Carolina several year’s ago. It made an impact on my life.

Today I am rejoicing with James that he finally met the one he wrote about.

Thank you Lord for blessing us all with the gift of James Easter .

Prayers for the entire Easter Family!

