Weekend Word with Vonda Armstrong
Woke up with the news that James Easter had passed early this morning. James was a true man of God that loved to share Christ wherever he was, in any setting.
I first heard James Easter share his testimony at his little music store in Mt. Airy, North Carolina several year’s ago. It made an impact on my life.
Today I am rejoicing with James that he finally met the one he wrote about.
Thank you Lord for blessing us all with the gift of James Easter .
Prayers for the entire Easter Family!
