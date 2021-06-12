Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong, In Honor of Father’s Day- James and Jeff Easter

Happy Saturday!

Father’s Day is coming up June 20th ! In honor of all the Fathers , I want to

share with you one of my favorite songs about Fathers and Sons.

Hope you have a great weekend. If you still have your Father here with you, tell him how much he means to you. One day, You will be glad you did.

Vonda

“Like Father, Like Son” joins James Easter of the legendary Easter Brothers with his son Jeff, of the Dove Award winning duo Jeff & Sheri Easter for a special recorded event. The result is an album that tells the story of the timeless relationships between both an earthly father and son, all the while reminding us of our important relationship with our Heavenly Father and the gift He gave us in His Son.