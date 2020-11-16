Written by scoopsnews on November 16, 2020 – 1:08 pm -

Where’s My Magazine?

Because of Covid 19, our printing company is not running at full capacity. We have recently changed print companies in hopes of improvement in the near future.

But, Praise God we are still printing the magazine each month!

Thank you for your patience.

Come on 2021!

The November issue featuring cover story on Don Reid, (Statler Brothers) will mail out this week.

