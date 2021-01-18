Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 18, 2021 – 10:15 am -

Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks and People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “WINTER JUBILEE REVIVAL”.

Listed are the scheduled services.

– Thursday, January 21, 7:00pm, Pastor JP Stovall

– Friday, January 22, 7:00pm, Joseph Larson, As seen on SonLife Broadcasting Network and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

– Sunday, January 24 – 6:00pm, Jim & Melissa Brady, former member of the Booth Brothers, in concert.

Free admission, however, a freewill love offering will be received each service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242

