Future of the Blackwood Brothers: Changes for Jonathan Mattingly

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 18, 2021 – 1:34 pm -

Nashville, TN – Few names are as synonymous with Gospel music as Blackwood. For nearly nine decades, generations of Blackwood Brothers have shared the Gospel around the globe, having recorded over 200 albums and toured in 47 countries, earned GRAMMY and Dove Awards, and appeared on countless stages and events.

While honoring the long-standing tradition of this legacy, the Blackwood Brothers have decided to scale back from touring full-time, continuing to play select concerts in 2021 and beyond.

In anticipation of the upcoming changes, lead singer Jonathan Mattingly has announced that he will be joining forces with the up and coming trio, Avenue. Mattingly was first introduced to Gospel music fans with his family, the Mattingly Family, before uniting with the Blackwood Brothers in 2017.

“Jon has been a tremendous blessing to the ministry of the Blackwood Brothers and will continue to be as we move forward. We look forward to working with Kasey and Avenue, coordinating our schedules to allow both groups to utilize the great gift that Jon brings to the platform and the ministry as a whole.

Kasey Kemp shares his excitement for welcoming Jonathan into the Avenue family, “Jon and his wife Sarah have been dear friends of our family for many years, so I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to sing together. We are excited about the future and what God has for us going forward!”

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, as well as Avenue on social media, or visit blackwoodbrothers.com and avenuemusic.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related