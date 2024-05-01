ZANE & DONNA KING FIND JOY IN THE JOURNEY WITH EVERYTHING GOOD

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Everything Good, the highly anticipated new recording from Dove and Singing News Fan Award-nominated husband/wife duo Zane & Donna King, bows May 31 from StowTown Records. Carrying overarching themes of joy and peace, the album is a testimony to God’s faithfulness in the couple’s lives following a difficult season of walking with two of their children through addiction and recovery.

Produced by Zane & Donna King, Everything Good features 12 inspirational country, worship and roots-gospel influenced tracks. Collaborating with a range of genre-leading songwriters, Donna co-penned every selection on the album, while seven songs were co-written by Zane.

A centerpiece of Everything Good, “From the Basement to the Altar” is a poignant tribute to those who persevere in the face of addiction. Written by Zane & Donna King and Sue C. Smith, the touching ballad highlights the unique solidarity fostered in recovery groups as members faithfully gather to offer lifelines of hope and encouragement to each other.

“When two of our six children battled addiction, we found ourselves battling alongside them,” reflects Zane King. “We started attending an Al-Anon meeting that was literally in the basement of a church. We experienced the closeness of God’s power and peace in that basement, making it as much of a church altar as the ones where people find themselves on Sunday mornings. There’s something sacred about seeking God from the very lowest point and watching Him rescue our children from that pit and into His presence.”

“My prayer for this song is that listeners feel closer to God, no matter how big the battle in front of them looks,” he adds. “We pray they’ll know that God can take us all from the basement to the altar, seeing what His grace can truly do.”

The project’s joyful new single, “Front Porch Sittin’,” is now available on digital platforms and is currently impacting Southern Gospel and Christian Country radio formats. The song’s laid-back, gentle lilt offers the assurance of carefree days ahead when we place our trust in Him.

“I was in our writing room last summer with my dear friends Val Dacus and Sue C. Smith, and Val brought this happy idea,” shares Donna King of the track. “We pray listening to this song takes everybody to that place where they can feel the peace and presence of our Savior. Whether they are stuck in traffic or anywhere they are overwhelmed with all that life is throwing at them, we hope ‘Front Porch Sittin’’ offers that sweet moment to breathe and take in the goodness of God in their lives.”

“It’s not that life is perfect, but God is,” Donna says of the album’s main theme. “He is faithful. He is constant. He is SO good. And we have to share that. We have to write, sing, and play songs that let people know there is Hope, because our God is kind and gracious and loves us all so unconditionally. NOTHING—no battle, no hardship, no tough season—can separate us from the love of God. What we’ve found in the hard times is that God is still God, and we can still find joy and hold it in our hearts, whether everything is going well or not.”

