11th Hour Is Burnin’ It Up Live On New DVD/CD Combo

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 27, 2016 – 4:29 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tennessee 11th Hour is excited to announce the release of its first live DVD/CD combo – Burnin’ It Up Live. Released on Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group, the new live combo is available now.

This has been a stellar year for the group with three number one songs, winning their first award for Progressive song of the year with “Jesus Is In The House”, signing with the Beckie Simmons Booking Agency, and now releasing their live DVD/CD.

Group member Amber Eppinette commented, “This is a first for us and we are so excited and thrilled with the way it turned out.”

Burnin’ It Up Live was recorded before a packed house at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, North Carolina earlier this year. The live recording features songs from 11th Hour’s critically acclaimed recording What a Moment such as #1 hit singles “Mountain Moving Faith” and “Can You Burn” as well as fan favorite songs like award winning-track “Jesus Is In the House”, the group’s breakout single “Adam’s Fall”, and “Waving On the Other Side”.

Burnin’ It Up Live was produced and directed by Kim Ryan White with additional editing and DVD authoring by Jacob Ryan.

This great project is a DVD/CD Combo for just $20. You can download the audio at https://clg.lnk.to/BXy33,

or you can message them on Facebook and E-mail them from their website to purchase a copy.

Burnin’ It Up Live track listing:

1 – Can You Burn

2 – Jesus Is In the House

3 – Bound

4 – Mountain Moving Faith

5 – I Trust

6 – He Will Roll You Over the Tide

7 – His Eye Is On the Sparrow

8 – When God Shows Up

9 – He’s Alive & So Am I

10 – Adam’s Fall

11 – Waving On the Other Side

12 – Ain’t No Grave

If you would like to learn more about 11th Hour you can go to http://11thhourgospelgroup. com, or catch them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ 11thhourgospelgroup. See them on Twitter at https://twitter. com/11thHourGG.

To book 11th Hour for you church, concert, or event contact Beckie Simmons through the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related