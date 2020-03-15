2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close Today

Written by Staff on March 15, 2020 – 11:55 am -

The 2020 Diamond Award Nominations will be officially closed as of 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2020. Fans, friends and artists are invited to nominate their favorites today in the few remaining hours that the nomination polls remain open. Voters can nominate up to five people in each category. Vote HERE

The 2020 Diamond Award top ten artists will be calculated soon and announced as voting opens to determine the top five artists. Keep watching SGNScoops website for the opening of the top ten voting.

The 2020 Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 27, during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information click here.

Click HERE to nominate today.

About Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2020

Fans, friends, family and artists are invited to attend Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Oct. 25 – Oct. 29, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and Ramada Inn, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Creekside 2020 guests include Gerald Crabb, 11th Hour, the Browders, along with many Southern, Bluegrass, and Country gospel artists. The week will include daytime showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer and the 2020 Diamond Awards. For more information on tickets, lodging and special VIP Tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Read SGN Scoops Magazine HERE Download SGN Scoops Magazine HERE Find SGN Scoops Magazine On Facebook HERE Vote In The SGN Scoops Diamond Awards HERE Listen To The Best In Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related