2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close Today

Written by Staff on March 15, 2020 – 11:55 am -

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal MediaThe 2020 Diamond Award Nominations will be officially closed as of 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2020. Fans, friends and artists are invited to nominate their favorites today in the few remaining hours that the nomination polls remain open. Voters can nominate up to five people in each category. Vote HERE

2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close Today

Gerald Crabb at 2019 Diamond Awards

The 2020 Diamond Award top ten artists will be calculated soon and announced as voting opens to determine the top five artists. Keep watching SGNScoops website for the opening of the top ten voting.

2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close Today

Rob Patz and Jan Goff at 2019 Diamond Awards

The 2020 Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 27, during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information click here.

Click HERE to nominate today.

 

2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close TodayAbout Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2020

Fans, friends, family and artists are invited to attend Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Oct. 25 – Oct. 29, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and Ramada Inn, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Creekside 2020 guests include  Gerald Crabb, 11th Hour, the Browders, along with many Southern, Bluegrass, and Country gospel artists. The week will include daytime showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer and the 2020 Diamond Awards. For more information on tickets, lodging and special VIP Tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Read SGN Scoops Magazine HERE
Download SGN Scoops Magazine HERE
Find SGN Scoops Magazine On Facebook HERE
Vote In The SGN Scoops Diamond Awards HERE
Listen To The Best In Gospel Music HERE

Tags: , , , , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on 2020 Diamond Award Nominations Close Today

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.